13110 West Bellfort Boulevard

Amenities
West Bellfort Boulevard, Houston, TX 77099 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/09/2019. Pets: allowed. Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($85/mo), Club house, Picnic area, BBQ grills, School bus stop, Carports Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators [ Published 9-Apr-19 / ID 2913066 ]