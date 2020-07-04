All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:52 AM

13110 West Bellfort Boulevard

13110 West Bellfort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13110 West Bellfort Avenue, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
pet friendly
West Bellfort Boulevard, Houston, TX 77099 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/09/2019. Pets: allowed. Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($85/mo), Club house, Picnic area, BBQ grills, School bus stop, Carports Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators [ Published 9-Apr-19 / ID 2913066 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard have any available units?
13110 West Bellfort Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard have?
Some of 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13110 West Bellfort Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13110 West Bellfort Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

