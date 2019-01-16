1311 Boswell Street, Houston, TX 77009 Northside Village
Amenities
granite counters
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
HUGE YARD!!!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home sits on a massive fenced in lot. Kitchen features all black appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans throughout and Spacious living room. Large backyard as well for all your entertaining needs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1311 Boswell St have any available units?
1311 Boswell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1311 Boswell St currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Boswell St is not currently offering any rent specials.