Houston, TX
13109 Stoneleigh Terrace
13109 Stoneleigh Terrace

13109 Stoneleigh Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13109 Stoneleigh Terrace Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Semi Furnished 2015 Darling Gated Community with Clubhouse & area pool in a prime location close to Village School, The Energy Corridor & Westheimer. Spacious modern, open plan, 4 bed,3/1 Bath, study, dining room,semi Ashley furniture, 2 story, 3 car garage with painted floor, living room with corner fireplace, kitchen with large island & breakfast bar, pantry, high end GE Cafe SS appliances & Refrigerator, beautiful blue granite counter tops, covered patio, tons of upgrades. Kenmore Elite washer, dryer inc Lawn and pest control to be paid by tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace have any available units?
13109 Stoneleigh Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace have?
Some of 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13109 Stoneleigh Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace offers parking.
Does 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace has a pool.
Does 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace has accessible units.
Does 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13109 Stoneleigh Terrace has units with dishwashers.

