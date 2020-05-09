13109 Stoneleigh Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool garage

Semi Furnished 2015 Darling Gated Community with Clubhouse & area pool in a prime location close to Village School, The Energy Corridor & Westheimer. Spacious modern, open plan, 4 bed,3/1 Bath, study, dining room,semi Ashley furniture, 2 story, 3 car garage with painted floor, living room with corner fireplace, kitchen with large island & breakfast bar, pantry, high end GE Cafe SS appliances & Refrigerator, beautiful blue granite counter tops, covered patio, tons of upgrades. Kenmore Elite washer, dryer inc Lawn and pest control to be paid by tenant