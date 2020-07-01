All apartments in Houston
13102 Ristina Circle

13102 Ristina Cir · No Longer Available
Location

13102 Ristina Cir, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13102 Ristina Circle have any available units?
13102 Ristina Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13102 Ristina Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13102 Ristina Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13102 Ristina Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13102 Ristina Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13102 Ristina Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13102 Ristina Circle offers parking.
Does 13102 Ristina Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13102 Ristina Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13102 Ristina Circle have a pool?
No, 13102 Ristina Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13102 Ristina Circle have accessible units?
No, 13102 Ristina Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13102 Ristina Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13102 Ristina Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13102 Ristina Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13102 Ristina Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

