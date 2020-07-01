All apartments in Houston
1305 Idylwild Street

Location

1305 Idylwild Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Beautiful new remodel located in the highly sought after Heights neighborhood. Living area features an open concept with real hard wood flooring and plenty of natural lighting. Kitchen has hand made custom floor to ceiling cabinetry with subway tile back splash and granite countertops. Brand new everything! Appliances, A/c, plumbing and electrical. Close to the local coffee shops, grocery store, art gallery and all the modern convinces needed for comfortable inner city living. Welcome Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Idylwild Street have any available units?
1305 Idylwild Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Idylwild Street have?
Some of 1305 Idylwild Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Idylwild Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Idylwild Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Idylwild Street pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Idylwild Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1305 Idylwild Street offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Idylwild Street offers parking.
Does 1305 Idylwild Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Idylwild Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Idylwild Street have a pool?
No, 1305 Idylwild Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Idylwild Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 Idylwild Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Idylwild Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Idylwild Street does not have units with dishwashers.

