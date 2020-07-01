1305 Idylwild Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Beautiful new remodel located in the highly sought after Heights neighborhood. Living area features an open concept with real hard wood flooring and plenty of natural lighting. Kitchen has hand made custom floor to ceiling cabinetry with subway tile back splash and granite countertops. Brand new everything! Appliances, A/c, plumbing and electrical. Close to the local coffee shops, grocery store, art gallery and all the modern convinces needed for comfortable inner city living. Welcome Home!!