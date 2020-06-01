1305 Beverly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage tennis court

Charming Heights cottage style bungalow in great location close to jog track, tennis courts, local shopping & eateries. 2B/1B featuring hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/ sustainable cork flooring, granite counters, open living w/ spacious living area, custom built-ins for extra storage, double French doors leading to back deck & lots of natural light! Inviting backyard space w/ two separate decks and green space, perfect for relaxing and entertaining! Refrigerator, washer/dryer included.