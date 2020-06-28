All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:38 AM

13022 Ristina Circle

13022 Ristina Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13022 Ristina Circle, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake III floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13022 Ristina Circle have any available units?
13022 Ristina Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13022 Ristina Circle have?
Some of 13022 Ristina Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13022 Ristina Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13022 Ristina Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13022 Ristina Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13022 Ristina Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13022 Ristina Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13022 Ristina Circle offers parking.
Does 13022 Ristina Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13022 Ristina Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13022 Ristina Circle have a pool?
No, 13022 Ristina Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13022 Ristina Circle have accessible units?
No, 13022 Ristina Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13022 Ristina Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13022 Ristina Circle has units with dishwashers.

