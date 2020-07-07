All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13018 Bella Vida Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13018 Bella Vida Lane
Last updated November 25 2019 at 9:07 AM

13018 Bella Vida Lane

13018 Bella Vida Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13018 Bella Vida Ln, Houston, TX 77082

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, two story duplex. This spacious home has an additional living space conveniently upstairs with both bedrooms. This home also provides a one car garage. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring and fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13018 Bella Vida Lane have any available units?
13018 Bella Vida Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13018 Bella Vida Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13018 Bella Vida Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13018 Bella Vida Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13018 Bella Vida Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13018 Bella Vida Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13018 Bella Vida Lane offers parking.
Does 13018 Bella Vida Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13018 Bella Vida Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13018 Bella Vida Lane have a pool?
No, 13018 Bella Vida Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13018 Bella Vida Lane have accessible units?
No, 13018 Bella Vida Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13018 Bella Vida Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13018 Bella Vida Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13018 Bella Vida Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13018 Bella Vida Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
Broadstone Skyline
707 Saulnier St
Houston, TX 77002
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
The Village At West University
5151 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston