All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1301 Diez Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1301 Diez Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:40 AM

1301 Diez Street

1301 Diez Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1301 Diez Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom - Minutes from University of Houston, Austin High School, Downtown. Fourplex Built 2018.
Brand New Appliances.

(RLNE5018463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Diez Street have any available units?
1301 Diez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1301 Diez Street currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Diez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Diez Street pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Diez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1301 Diez Street offer parking?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Diez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Diez Street have a pool?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Diez Street have accessible units?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Diez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Diez Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at the Ballpark
610 Saint Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Star
1111 Rusk St
Houston, TX 77002
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
Bayou on the Bend
5201 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
La Casita
313 Sunnyside St
Houston, TX 77076
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave
Houston, TX 77002
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston