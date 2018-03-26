Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1301 Diez Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1301 Diez Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:40 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1301 Diez Street
1301 Diez Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1301 Diez Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom - Minutes from University of Houston, Austin High School, Downtown. Fourplex Built 2018.
Brand New Appliances.
(RLNE5018463)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 Diez Street have any available units?
1301 Diez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1301 Diez Street currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Diez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Diez Street pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Diez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1301 Diez Street offer parking?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Diez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Diez Street have a pool?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Diez Street have accessible units?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Diez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Diez Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Diez Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lofts at the Ballpark
610 Saint Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Star
1111 Rusk St
Houston, TX 77002
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
Bayou on the Bend
5201 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
La Casita
313 Sunnyside St
Houston, TX 77076
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave
Houston, TX 77002
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston