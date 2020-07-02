All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13006 Baileys Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13006 Baileys Run
Last updated July 22 2019 at 3:03 PM

13006 Baileys Run

13006 Baileys Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13006 Baileys Run, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13006 Baileys Run have any available units?
13006 Baileys Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13006 Baileys Run currently offering any rent specials?
13006 Baileys Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13006 Baileys Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 13006 Baileys Run is pet friendly.
Does 13006 Baileys Run offer parking?
Yes, 13006 Baileys Run offers parking.
Does 13006 Baileys Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13006 Baileys Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13006 Baileys Run have a pool?
No, 13006 Baileys Run does not have a pool.
Does 13006 Baileys Run have accessible units?
No, 13006 Baileys Run does not have accessible units.
Does 13006 Baileys Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 13006 Baileys Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13006 Baileys Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 13006 Baileys Run does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
The Milo on Westheimer
13250 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Abbey Barker Cypress
1760 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084
The Fountains at Almeda
9000 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston