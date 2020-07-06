All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13003 Baileys Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13003 Baileys Run
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:11 AM

13003 Baileys Run

13003 Baileys Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13003 Baileys Run, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13003 Baileys Run have any available units?
13003 Baileys Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 13003 Baileys Run currently offering any rent specials?
13003 Baileys Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13003 Baileys Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 13003 Baileys Run is pet friendly.
Does 13003 Baileys Run offer parking?
Yes, 13003 Baileys Run offers parking.
Does 13003 Baileys Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13003 Baileys Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13003 Baileys Run have a pool?
No, 13003 Baileys Run does not have a pool.
Does 13003 Baileys Run have accessible units?
No, 13003 Baileys Run does not have accessible units.
Does 13003 Baileys Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 13003 Baileys Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13003 Baileys Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 13003 Baileys Run does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St
Houston, TX 77006
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way
Houston, TX 77021
Gramercy Park
3225 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
The Nottingham Village
14250 Kimberley Ln
Houston, TX 77079

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston