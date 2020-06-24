All apartments in Houston
13002 Lexa Manor
13002 Lexa Manor

13002 Lexa Manor · No Longer Available
Location

13002 Lexa Manor, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13002 Lexa Manor have any available units?
13002 Lexa Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13002 Lexa Manor have?
Some of 13002 Lexa Manor's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13002 Lexa Manor currently offering any rent specials?
13002 Lexa Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13002 Lexa Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, 13002 Lexa Manor is pet friendly.
Does 13002 Lexa Manor offer parking?
Yes, 13002 Lexa Manor offers parking.
Does 13002 Lexa Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13002 Lexa Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13002 Lexa Manor have a pool?
No, 13002 Lexa Manor does not have a pool.
Does 13002 Lexa Manor have accessible units?
No, 13002 Lexa Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 13002 Lexa Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 13002 Lexa Manor does not have units with dishwashers.

