1300 Augusta Drive

Updated, super clean 2 story town home with patio, balcony and attached garage in prime Galleria location! First floor has open living/dining; wood & tile floors; mirror; granite & stainless kitchen; powder room. Upstairs has wood floors; large front BR w sitting area & spacious balcony; 2nd BR w en suite bath; hall bath; laundry; skylight; corner unit w 2 exposures for natural light. No carpet. Ceiling fans; blinds; all appliances included; all neutral colors; closets; garage w extra storage; move-in ready! Small quiet green complex w pool.