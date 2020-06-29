All apartments in Houston
1300 Augusta Drive

Location

1300 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Updated, super clean 2 story town home with patio, balcony and attached garage in prime Galleria location! First floor has open living/dining; wood & tile floors; mirror; granite & stainless kitchen; powder room. Upstairs has wood floors; large front BR w sitting area & spacious balcony; 2nd BR w en suite bath; hall bath; laundry; skylight; corner unit w 2 exposures for natural light. No carpet. Ceiling fans; blinds; all appliances included; all neutral colors; closets; garage w extra storage; move-in ready! Small quiet green complex w pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Augusta Drive have any available units?
1300 Augusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Augusta Drive have?
Some of 1300 Augusta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Augusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Augusta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Augusta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Augusta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1300 Augusta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Augusta Drive offers parking.
Does 1300 Augusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Augusta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Augusta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Augusta Drive has a pool.
Does 1300 Augusta Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1300 Augusta Drive has accessible units.
Does 1300 Augusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Augusta Drive has units with dishwashers.

