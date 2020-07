Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge breathtaking home!! Gated comunity with private lakes! - This is a completely renovated home featuring and open concept kitchen, floor to ceiling windows towards the backyard patio, granite counter tops and new fixtures throughout!. Only 1 house down and you are in your own private lake stocked with fish! Schedule a showing since this property wont last long!! 281 704 4302



(RLNE4360478)