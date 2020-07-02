All apartments in Houston
12825 Arp Street A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12825 Arp Street A

12825 Arp Street · No Longer Available
Location

12825 Arp Street, Houston, TX 77085
Fondren Gardens

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
Arp st - 12825 Arp St A Houston, TX 77085. It is a beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with many wonderful features. Brand new carpet, central heat and air conditioning, fenced in back yard, on a quiet, dead end block.

The rent is $1,200 per month. You can view pictures of the home at our website:
https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/

Available Now!!!. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, electric, gas, and water. First month's rent along with the security deposit is due at the time of move in. This is a total of $2,400. Our requirements include 3x the rent amount in household income and 600 credit score or higher are required.

If you are interested, please start the application here: https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/

There is a $35 non refundable application fee. We will need an application for each adult above the age of 18. We check your credit and background.

Please call, email or text to schedule a showing.

Thank you for considering our rental!!

Tyler
DHI Holdings/ DDH Fund
713-446-2140
Tyler@taxauctioninvestors.com

(RLNE4624602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12825 Arp Street A have any available units?
12825 Arp Street A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12825 Arp Street A currently offering any rent specials?
12825 Arp Street A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12825 Arp Street A pet-friendly?
No, 12825 Arp Street A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12825 Arp Street A offer parking?
No, 12825 Arp Street A does not offer parking.
Does 12825 Arp Street A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12825 Arp Street A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12825 Arp Street A have a pool?
No, 12825 Arp Street A does not have a pool.
Does 12825 Arp Street A have accessible units?
No, 12825 Arp Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 12825 Arp Street A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12825 Arp Street A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12825 Arp Street A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12825 Arp Street A has units with air conditioning.

