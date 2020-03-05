All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:39 AM

12814 Harwin Dr

12814 Harwin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12814 Harwin Drive, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12814 Harwin Dr have any available units?
12814 Harwin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12814 Harwin Dr have?
Some of 12814 Harwin Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12814 Harwin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12814 Harwin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12814 Harwin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12814 Harwin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12814 Harwin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12814 Harwin Dr offers parking.
Does 12814 Harwin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12814 Harwin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12814 Harwin Dr have a pool?
No, 12814 Harwin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12814 Harwin Dr have accessible units?
No, 12814 Harwin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12814 Harwin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12814 Harwin Dr has units with dishwashers.

