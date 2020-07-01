12808 Queensbury Ln Ste

Amenities
What will you serve in your Inaugural Royal Grand Banquet? (the thing common people call a "housewarming") Your list of potential options is exhausting. Gold leafed caviar imported from the basement of a Russian oligarch? Wine discovered in a two thousand year old sunken Roman battleship?
The actual Aflac duck? (roasted of course). Vegetables grown from seeds sourced from an ancient babylonian museum? Needless to say, ever since you moved into your new Houston apartment complex, your tastes have become increasingly sophisticated. Your feasts will soon become the talk of the town. Cheers!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Built-In Granite Or Quartz Topped Desks With Shelving
Convection Oven And Warming Drawers
Custom Cabinetry With Ample Cabinets And Drawers
Disability Access
European Frameless Shower Doors
Hardwood Flooring In Living Areas And Bedrooms
Islands With Built In Wine Refrigerators
Laundry Room With Full Size Washer And Dryer And Built-In Storage
Outdoor Balcony Living Area with Ceiling Fans
Stainless Steel Under Mount Sinks
Stone Quartz Countertops And Linear Glass Tile Backsplash
Training Studio For Instructional Classes
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Controlled Access Parking Garage With Reserved Parking Available
Cyber Lounge With Copier And Printer Services
Elevator
Expansive Fitness Center With Cardio Theater
Lavish Clubroom With Large Hd Flat Screen Tv
Oversized Garden Soaking Tubs
Penthouses With Upgraded Finish Packages
Private Dining/Conference Room With Catering Kitchen
Registered With The Certification Goal Of LEED Silver
Smoke-free Building
Top Of Line Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliance Package With Side-By-Side Refrigerator
===========================
So you're looking for that new apartment huh?
You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!