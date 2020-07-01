12808 Queensbury Ln Ste

Amenities

What will you serve in your Inaugural Royal Grand Banquet? (the thing common people call a "housewarming") Your list of potential options is exhausting. Gold leafed caviar imported from the basement of a Russian oligarch? Wine discovered in a two thousand year old sunken Roman battleship?



The actual Aflac duck? (roasted of course). Vegetables grown from seeds sourced from an ancient babylonian museum? Needless to say, ever since you moved into your new Houston apartment complex, your tastes have become increasingly sophisticated. Your feasts will soon become the talk of the town. Cheers!



Apartment Amenities



Built-In Granite Or Quartz Topped Desks With Shelving



Convection Oven And Warming Drawers



Custom Cabinetry With Ample Cabinets And Drawers



Disability Access



European Frameless Shower Doors



Hardwood Flooring In Living Areas And Bedrooms



Islands With Built In Wine Refrigerators



Laundry Room With Full Size Washer And Dryer And Built-In Storage



Outdoor Balcony Living Area with Ceiling Fans



Stainless Steel Under Mount Sinks



Stone Quartz Countertops And Linear Glass Tile Backsplash



Training Studio For Instructional Classes



Community Amenities



Controlled Access Parking Garage With Reserved Parking Available



Cyber Lounge With Copier And Printer Services



Elevator



Expansive Fitness Center With Cardio Theater



Lavish Clubroom With Large Hd Flat Screen Tv



Oversized Garden Soaking Tubs



Penthouses With Upgraded Finish Packages



Private Dining/Conference Room With Catering Kitchen



Registered With The Certification Goal Of LEED Silver



Smoke-free Building



Top Of Line Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliance Package With Side-By-Side Refrigerator



So you're looking for that new apartment huh?



You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!