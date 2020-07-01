All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:38 AM

12808 Queensbury Ln Ste

12808 Queensbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12808 Queensbury Lane, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
What will you serve in your Inaugural Royal Grand Banquet? (the thing common people call a "housewarming") Your list of potential options is exhausting. Gold leafed caviar imported from the basement of a Russian oligarch? Wine discovered in a two thousand year old sunken Roman battleship?

The actual Aflac duck? (roasted of course). Vegetables grown from seeds sourced from an ancient babylonian museum? Needless to say, ever since you moved into your new Houston apartment complex, your tastes have become increasingly sophisticated. Your feasts will soon become the talk of the town. Cheers!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Built-In Granite Or Quartz Topped Desks With Shelving

Convection Oven And Warming Drawers

Custom Cabinetry With Ample Cabinets And Drawers

Disability Access

European Frameless Shower Doors

Hardwood Flooring In Living Areas And Bedrooms

Islands With Built In Wine Refrigerators

Laundry Room With Full Size Washer And Dryer And Built-In Storage

Outdoor Balcony Living Area with Ceiling Fans

Stainless Steel Under Mount Sinks

Stone Quartz Countertops And Linear Glass Tile Backsplash

Training Studio For Instructional Classes

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Controlled Access Parking Garage With Reserved Parking Available

Cyber Lounge With Copier And Printer Services

Elevator

Expansive Fitness Center With Cardio Theater

Lavish Clubroom With Large Hd Flat Screen Tv

Oversized Garden Soaking Tubs

Penthouses With Upgraded Finish Packages

Private Dining/Conference Room With Catering Kitchen

Registered With The Certification Goal Of LEED Silver

Smoke-free Building

Top Of Line Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliance Package With Side-By-Side Refrigerator

===========================

So you're looking for that new apartment huh?

You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste have any available units?
12808 Queensbury Ln Ste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste have?
Some of 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste currently offering any rent specials?
12808 Queensbury Ln Ste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste pet-friendly?
No, 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste offer parking?
Yes, 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste offers parking.
Does 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste have a pool?
Yes, 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste has a pool.
Does 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste have accessible units?
Yes, 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste has accessible units.
Does 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste have units with dishwashers?
No, 12808 Queensbury Ln Ste does not have units with dishwashers.

