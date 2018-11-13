All apartments in Houston
12806 Maxfield Dr.

12806 Maxfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12806 Maxfield Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home - 3 bedroom; 2 bathroom; tile throughout the house; 2 car attached garage; covered patio; large back yard; corner lot; Alief ISD; close to Westheimer & Eldridge & Synott & WestparkiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12806 Maxfield Dr. have any available units?
12806 Maxfield Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12806 Maxfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12806 Maxfield Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12806 Maxfield Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12806 Maxfield Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12806 Maxfield Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12806 Maxfield Dr. offers parking.
Does 12806 Maxfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12806 Maxfield Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12806 Maxfield Dr. have a pool?
No, 12806 Maxfield Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12806 Maxfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12806 Maxfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12806 Maxfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12806 Maxfield Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12806 Maxfield Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12806 Maxfield Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

