12757 Leader Street
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:38 PM
Report This Listing
Location
12757 Leader Street, Houston, TX 77072
Alief
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 1 story, 2bed/1bath townhome. High ceiling. Laminate floor (no carpet). Close to Hongkong Mall/Bellaire. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included in rent. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12757 Leader Street have any available units?
12757 Leader Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12757 Leader Street have?
Some of 12757 Leader Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12757 Leader Street currently offering any rent specials?
12757 Leader Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12757 Leader Street pet-friendly?
No, 12757 Leader Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 12757 Leader Street offer parking?
Yes, 12757 Leader Street offers parking.
Does 12757 Leader Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12757 Leader Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12757 Leader Street have a pool?
No, 12757 Leader Street does not have a pool.
Does 12757 Leader Street have accessible units?
No, 12757 Leader Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12757 Leader Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12757 Leader Street does not have units with dishwashers.
