1275 S Post Oak Ln
1275 S Post Oak Ln

1275 South Post Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1275 South Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious 1bd 1bth unit priced for $1500 a month. All units include hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit.

Please contact us by phone or email for more information !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 S Post Oak Ln have any available units?
1275 S Post Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1275 S Post Oak Ln have?
Some of 1275 S Post Oak Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 S Post Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1275 S Post Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 S Post Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 S Post Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1275 S Post Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1275 S Post Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 1275 S Post Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1275 S Post Oak Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 S Post Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 1275 S Post Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1275 S Post Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 1275 S Post Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 S Post Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1275 S Post Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.

