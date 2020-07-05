All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12724 Alice Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12724 Alice Lane
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:38 PM

12724 Alice Lane

12724 Alice Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Northshore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12724 Alice Ln, Houston, TX 77015
Northshore

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming Renovate 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, detached garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, gas stove and granite counter-tops and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12724 Alice Lane have any available units?
12724 Alice Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12724 Alice Lane have?
Some of 12724 Alice Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12724 Alice Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12724 Alice Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12724 Alice Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12724 Alice Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12724 Alice Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12724 Alice Lane offers parking.
Does 12724 Alice Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12724 Alice Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12724 Alice Lane have a pool?
No, 12724 Alice Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12724 Alice Lane have accessible units?
No, 12724 Alice Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12724 Alice Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12724 Alice Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln
Houston, TX 77090
Rockridge Commons
17206 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St
Houston, TX 77007
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd
Houston, TX 77025
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston