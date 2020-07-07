All apartments in Houston
12719 Ashford Creek Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:37 PM

12719 Ashford Creek Drive

12719 Ashford Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12719 Ashford Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location. Low price! In the Westchase area!Close to lots of restaurants and shops! Easy access to Westheimer, Beltway 8, and Highway 6..Great Investment Opportunity! Long term leasing is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 Ashford Creek Drive have any available units?
12719 Ashford Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12719 Ashford Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12719 Ashford Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 Ashford Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12719 Ashford Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12719 Ashford Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12719 Ashford Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 12719 Ashford Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12719 Ashford Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 Ashford Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 12719 Ashford Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12719 Ashford Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 12719 Ashford Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 Ashford Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12719 Ashford Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12719 Ashford Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12719 Ashford Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

