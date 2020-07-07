12719 Ashford Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77082 Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location. Low price! In the Westchase area!Close to lots of restaurants and shops! Easy access to Westheimer, Beltway 8, and Highway 6..Great Investment Opportunity! Long term leasing is available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12719 Ashford Creek Drive have any available units?
12719 Ashford Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12719 Ashford Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12719 Ashford Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.