12715 Veterans Ranch Road
12715 Veterans Ranch Road

12715 Veterans Ranch Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12715 Veterans Ranch Rd, Houston, TX 77014

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12715 Veterans Ranch Road have any available units?
12715 Veterans Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12715 Veterans Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
12715 Veterans Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12715 Veterans Ranch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12715 Veterans Ranch Road is pet friendly.
Does 12715 Veterans Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 12715 Veterans Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 12715 Veterans Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12715 Veterans Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12715 Veterans Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 12715 Veterans Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 12715 Veterans Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 12715 Veterans Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12715 Veterans Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12715 Veterans Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12715 Veterans Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12715 Veterans Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.

