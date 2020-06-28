All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12710 Skyknoll Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12710 Skyknoll Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:57 PM

12710 Skyknoll Lane

12710 Skyknoll Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12710 Skyknoll Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12710 Skyknoll Lane have any available units?
12710 Skyknoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12710 Skyknoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12710 Skyknoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12710 Skyknoll Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12710 Skyknoll Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12710 Skyknoll Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12710 Skyknoll Lane offers parking.
Does 12710 Skyknoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12710 Skyknoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12710 Skyknoll Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12710 Skyknoll Lane has a pool.
Does 12710 Skyknoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 12710 Skyknoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12710 Skyknoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12710 Skyknoll Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12710 Skyknoll Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12710 Skyknoll Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr
Houston, TX 77036
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston