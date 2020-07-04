Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12710 Redfern Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12710 Redfern Dr.
Last updated November 19 2019 at 10:56 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12710 Redfern Dr.
12710 Redfern Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12710 Redfern Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4571081)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have any available units?
12710 Redfern Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 12710 Redfern Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12710 Redfern Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12710 Redfern Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. offer parking?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have a pool?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road
Houston, TX 77070
The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd
Houston, TX 77035
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston