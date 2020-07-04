All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 19 2019 at 10:56 AM

12710 Redfern Dr.

12710 Redfern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12710 Redfern Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have any available units?
12710 Redfern Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12710 Redfern Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12710 Redfern Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12710 Redfern Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. offer parking?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have a pool?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12710 Redfern Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12710 Redfern Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

