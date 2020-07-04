All apartments in Houston
12703 Veterans Memorial Drive
12703 Veterans Memorial Drive

12703 Veterans Memorial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12703 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77014

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Albright Plan is a cozy 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 story home, with master and second bedroom located upstairs. This home provides a one car garage. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive have any available units?
12703 Veterans Memorial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12703 Veterans Memorial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive offers parking.
Does 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive have a pool?
No, 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive have accessible units?
No, 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12703 Veterans Memorial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

