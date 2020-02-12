All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:40 PM

12683 Briar Patch

12683 Briar Patch Road · No Longer Available
Location

12683 Briar Patch Road, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 193545

Newly remodeled townhouse for rent. Long term lease $2000/mo. Month-2-month lease $2195/mo. Pets allowed with additional pet deposit. Interested parties call Todd at 970-397-7945
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193545
Property Id 193545

(RLNE5445478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12683 Briar Patch have any available units?
12683 Briar Patch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12683 Briar Patch have?
Some of 12683 Briar Patch's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12683 Briar Patch currently offering any rent specials?
12683 Briar Patch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12683 Briar Patch pet-friendly?
Yes, 12683 Briar Patch is pet friendly.
Does 12683 Briar Patch offer parking?
No, 12683 Briar Patch does not offer parking.
Does 12683 Briar Patch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12683 Briar Patch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12683 Briar Patch have a pool?
No, 12683 Briar Patch does not have a pool.
Does 12683 Briar Patch have accessible units?
No, 12683 Briar Patch does not have accessible units.
Does 12683 Briar Patch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12683 Briar Patch has units with dishwashers.

