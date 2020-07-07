Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 6:27 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive
12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive
·
No Longer Available

Location
12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful townhome that is zoned to sought after School in Spring Branch!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive have any available units?
12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive have?
Some of 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive offer parking?
No, 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive have a pool?
No, 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive have accessible units?
No, 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12675 Rip Van Winkle Drive has units with dishwashers.
