12660 Medfield, Houston, TX 77082
Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:13 PM

12660 Medfield, Houston, TX 77082

12660 Medfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12660 Medfield Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Alief/Houston
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $790

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 3 Pools, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, W/D rental($40/mo), Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 919

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

