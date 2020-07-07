All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

12660 Ashford Point Drive

12660 Ashford Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12660 Ashford Point Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
range
Lovely unit located close to everything. Granite counters. Fashionable Tile. Neutral paint colors. Newer kitchen cabinets. Covered patio. All appliances included. Quiet complex. Easy access to Westheimer and Westpark Tollroad. Plenty of shopping nearby. Gated access to the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12660 Ashford Point Drive have any available units?
12660 Ashford Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12660 Ashford Point Drive have?
Some of 12660 Ashford Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12660 Ashford Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12660 Ashford Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12660 Ashford Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12660 Ashford Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12660 Ashford Point Drive offer parking?
No, 12660 Ashford Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12660 Ashford Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12660 Ashford Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12660 Ashford Point Drive have a pool?
No, 12660 Ashford Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12660 Ashford Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 12660 Ashford Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12660 Ashford Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12660 Ashford Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

