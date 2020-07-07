12660 Ashford Point Drive, Houston, TX 77082 Eldridge - West Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely unit located close to everything. Granite counters. Fashionable Tile. Neutral paint colors. Newer kitchen cabinets. Covered patio. All appliances included. Quiet complex. Easy access to Westheimer and Westpark Tollroad. Plenty of shopping nearby. Gated access to the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)