Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1826 SqFt of living space on a corner lot. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have any available units?
12639 Huntington Venture Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12639 Huntington Venture Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12639 Huntington Venture Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12639 Huntington Venture Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive offer parking?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have a pool?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have accessible units?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)