All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12639 Huntington Venture Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12639 Huntington Venture Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:03 PM

12639 Huntington Venture Drive

12639 Huntington Venture Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12639 Huntington Venture Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1826 SqFt of living space on a corner lot. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have any available units?
12639 Huntington Venture Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12639 Huntington Venture Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12639 Huntington Venture Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12639 Huntington Venture Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive offer parking?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have a pool?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have accessible units?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12639 Huntington Venture Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12639 Huntington Venture Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendera at Greenway
3400 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77027
The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
Lofts at the Ballpark
610 Saint Emanuel St
Houston, TX 77003
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston