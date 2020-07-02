12626 Briar Patch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Three-Story Townhome with Breathtaking View in Energy Corridor. Beautiful Open Floor Plan w/ Wood Floors, High Ceilings, & Tons of Natural Light. Gorgeous Family Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Huge Windows, & Lovely Built-In Storage. Amazing Kitchen w/ Contemporary White Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Breakfast Bar. Nice Butlers Bar & Large Outdoor Patio - Perfect for Entertaining! Elegant Master Bedroom Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Wall of Windows, & Huge Walk-In Closet. Classy Master Bath w/ Jacuzzi, Walk-In Shower, & Dual Sinks. No Carpet! All Bedrooms Include Closets w/ Built-In Storage. Downstairs Garage with Direct Access to 2nd Floor. Convenient Location with Easy Access to Beltway 8 and I-10. Excellent Condition - Priced to Sell!