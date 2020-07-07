Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12615 Egret Hill Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12615 Egret Hill Ct
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12615 Egret Hill Ct
12615 Egret Hill Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12615 Egret Hill Court, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House super clean brand new carpet & paint, new disk washers. Near All schools & college. Nice & quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12615 Egret Hill Ct have any available units?
12615 Egret Hill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12615 Egret Hill Ct have?
Some of 12615 Egret Hill Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12615 Egret Hill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12615 Egret Hill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12615 Egret Hill Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12615 Egret Hill Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 12615 Egret Hill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12615 Egret Hill Ct offers parking.
Does 12615 Egret Hill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12615 Egret Hill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12615 Egret Hill Ct have a pool?
No, 12615 Egret Hill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12615 Egret Hill Ct have accessible units?
No, 12615 Egret Hill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12615 Egret Hill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12615 Egret Hill Ct has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
IMT Uptown Post Oak
1111 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Memorial Towers
5400 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
City Park
1640 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston