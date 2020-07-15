Unit 401 Available 08/01/20 Condominium near Dairy Ashford and Bissonnet - Property Id: 16176
Updated condominium Ready to move-in. ITIN and passport or cédula consular accepted. Main requirements are rental history and min. income of $2400/month. Apply online or Call at 8326183992 Se habla español. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/16176 Property Id 16176
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5868234)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12615 Brookglade cir 401 have any available units?
12615 Brookglade cir 401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12615 Brookglade cir 401 have?
Some of 12615 Brookglade cir 401's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12615 Brookglade cir 401 currently offering any rent specials?
12615 Brookglade cir 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.