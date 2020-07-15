All apartments in Houston
12615 Brookglade cir 401

12615 Brookglade Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12615 Brookglade Circle, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 401 Available 08/01/20 Condominium near Dairy Ashford and Bissonnet - Property Id: 16176

Updated condominium Ready to move-in.
ITIN and passport or cédula consular accepted.
Main requirements are rental history and min. income of $2400/month. Apply online or Call at 8326183992
Se habla español.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/16176
Property Id 16176

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12615 Brookglade cir 401 have any available units?
12615 Brookglade cir 401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12615 Brookglade cir 401 have?
Some of 12615 Brookglade cir 401's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12615 Brookglade cir 401 currently offering any rent specials?
12615 Brookglade cir 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12615 Brookglade cir 401 pet-friendly?
No, 12615 Brookglade cir 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12615 Brookglade cir 401 offer parking?
No, 12615 Brookglade cir 401 does not offer parking.
Does 12615 Brookglade cir 401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12615 Brookglade cir 401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12615 Brookglade cir 401 have a pool?
No, 12615 Brookglade cir 401 does not have a pool.
Does 12615 Brookglade cir 401 have accessible units?
No, 12615 Brookglade cir 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 12615 Brookglade cir 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12615 Brookglade cir 401 has units with dishwashers.
