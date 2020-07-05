All apartments in Houston
12607 Wild Strawberry Rd

12607 Wild Strawberry Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12607 Wild Strawberry Rd, Houston, TX 77038
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd have any available units?
12607 Wild Strawberry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12607 Wild Strawberry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd offers parking.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd have a pool?
No, 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd have accessible units?
No, 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12607 Wild Strawberry Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

