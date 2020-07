Amenities

pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ceramic tile throughout including the Garage floors! Makes into a great Man Cave or huge playroom! No autos allowed in it! Fenced wonderful large yard and additional parking on side of home for a boat or trailer behind the gate! Easy Access to Freeway, close to schools, shopping, San Jacinto College, and to the medical professionals! Gas Stove is provided for tenants! Pets are acceptable under 50 lbs, non aggressive breeds. No Section 8. Landlord prefers a 2 year lease!