12531 Ashford Meadow drive

Amenities
AVAIL for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!!! PREVIOUS Professional Renovation! Upgraded throughout. MUST SEE!!!!! JUST PAINTED & ALL SYSTEMS CHECKED.. FRESH & READY.. APPEALING SPLIT FLOOR PLAN w/ Designer Kitchen incl Granite Counters.. Updated Bathrooms & Vanities... TRENDY & MODERN! DESIGN.. Tile & Brazilian Cherry Floors, Energy Eff Systems, Dbl door fridge w/ ice maker & matching appls. Upgraded W/D in Walk-in Utility Room. SEE PHOTOS! Located just off Westheimer. Patrolled by off duty HPD officers various hrs per owner. Signs up re: Security. Close to fine restaurants, HEB, Walmart, Westpark Tollway (10 min to Galleria), Home Depo, Near Westside HPD, Flexible on Credit & Owner to consider Sec 8.... WON't LAST.... HURRY!!!!!!