12531 Ashford Meadow drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

AVAIL for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!!! PREVIOUS Professional Renovation! Upgraded throughout. MUST SEE!!!!! JUST PAINTED & ALL SYSTEMS CHECKED.. FRESH & READY.. APPEALING SPLIT FLOOR PLAN w/ Designer Kitchen incl Granite Counters.. Updated Bathrooms & Vanities... TRENDY & MODERN! DESIGN.. Tile & Brazilian Cherry Floors, Energy Eff Systems, Dbl door fridge w/ ice maker & matching appls. Upgraded W/D in Walk-in Utility Room. SEE PHOTOS! Located just off Westheimer. Patrolled by off duty HPD officers various hrs per owner. Signs up re: Security. Close to fine restaurants, HEB, Walmart, Westpark Tollway (10 min to Galleria), Home Depo, Near Westside HPD, Flexible on Credit & Owner to consider Sec 8.... WON't LAST.... HURRY!!!!!!