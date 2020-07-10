All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12531 Ashford Meadow drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12531 Ashford Meadow drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:08 PM

12531 Ashford Meadow drive

12531 Ashford Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12531 Ashford Meadow Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
AVAIL for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!!! PREVIOUS Professional Renovation! Upgraded throughout. MUST SEE!!!!! JUST PAINTED & ALL SYSTEMS CHECKED.. FRESH & READY.. APPEALING SPLIT FLOOR PLAN w/ Designer Kitchen incl Granite Counters.. Updated Bathrooms & Vanities... TRENDY & MODERN! DESIGN.. Tile & Brazilian Cherry Floors, Energy Eff Systems, Dbl door fridge w/ ice maker & matching appls. Upgraded W/D in Walk-in Utility Room. SEE PHOTOS! Located just off Westheimer. Patrolled by off duty HPD officers various hrs per owner. Signs up re: Security. Close to fine restaurants, HEB, Walmart, Westpark Tollway (10 min to Galleria), Home Depo, Near Westside HPD, Flexible on Credit & Owner to consider Sec 8.... WON't LAST.... HURRY!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12531 Ashford Meadow drive have any available units?
12531 Ashford Meadow drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12531 Ashford Meadow drive have?
Some of 12531 Ashford Meadow drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12531 Ashford Meadow drive currently offering any rent specials?
12531 Ashford Meadow drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12531 Ashford Meadow drive pet-friendly?
No, 12531 Ashford Meadow drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12531 Ashford Meadow drive offer parking?
No, 12531 Ashford Meadow drive does not offer parking.
Does 12531 Ashford Meadow drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12531 Ashford Meadow drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12531 Ashford Meadow drive have a pool?
Yes, 12531 Ashford Meadow drive has a pool.
Does 12531 Ashford Meadow drive have accessible units?
No, 12531 Ashford Meadow drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12531 Ashford Meadow drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12531 Ashford Meadow drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77053
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston