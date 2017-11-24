12507 Ella Lee Lane

Check out this beautifully remodeled home ready for move in! With features like stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, new windows and floors, this single family home on a quite street is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
