Houston, TX
12443 Yancy Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

12443 Yancy Dr

12443 Yancy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12443 Yancy Drive, Houston, TX 77015
Northshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single-family house, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom in Houston, with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, and a microwave, the property is also equipped with washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12443 Yancy Dr have any available units?
12443 Yancy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12443 Yancy Dr have?
Some of 12443 Yancy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12443 Yancy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12443 Yancy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12443 Yancy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12443 Yancy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12443 Yancy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12443 Yancy Dr offers parking.
Does 12443 Yancy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12443 Yancy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12443 Yancy Dr have a pool?
No, 12443 Yancy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12443 Yancy Dr have accessible units?
No, 12443 Yancy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12443 Yancy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12443 Yancy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

