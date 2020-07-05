12443 Yancy Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single-family house, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom in Houston, with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, and a microwave, the property is also equipped with washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, and a garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712976)