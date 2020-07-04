All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12431 Sunset Light Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12431 Sunset Light Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Guardian II plan is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12431 Sunset Light Lane have any available units?
12431 Sunset Light Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12431 Sunset Light Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12431 Sunset Light Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12431 Sunset Light Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12431 Sunset Light Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12431 Sunset Light Lane offer parking?
No, 12431 Sunset Light Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12431 Sunset Light Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12431 Sunset Light Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12431 Sunset Light Lane have a pool?
No, 12431 Sunset Light Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12431 Sunset Light Lane have accessible units?
No, 12431 Sunset Light Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12431 Sunset Light Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12431 Sunset Light Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12431 Sunset Light Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12431 Sunset Light Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

