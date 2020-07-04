All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12430 Early Horizon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12430 Early Horizon Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12430 Early Horizon Court

12430 Early Horizon Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12430 Early Horizon Ct, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12430 Early Horizon Court have any available units?
12430 Early Horizon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12430 Early Horizon Court currently offering any rent specials?
12430 Early Horizon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12430 Early Horizon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12430 Early Horizon Court is pet friendly.
Does 12430 Early Horizon Court offer parking?
Yes, 12430 Early Horizon Court offers parking.
Does 12430 Early Horizon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12430 Early Horizon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12430 Early Horizon Court have a pool?
No, 12430 Early Horizon Court does not have a pool.
Does 12430 Early Horizon Court have accessible units?
No, 12430 Early Horizon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12430 Early Horizon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12430 Early Horizon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12430 Early Horizon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12430 Early Horizon Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Verde
2 Goodson Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Harpers Mill
16160 Kieth Harrow Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Westmount at Copper Mill
15910 Farm To Market 529
Houston, TX 77095
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E
Houston, TX 77038
Upper Kirby
2300 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston