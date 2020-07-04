All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:27 AM

12426 Dawn Terrace

12426 Dawn Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12426 Dawn Terrace, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12426 Dawn Terrace have any available units?
12426 Dawn Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12426 Dawn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12426 Dawn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12426 Dawn Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 12426 Dawn Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 12426 Dawn Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 12426 Dawn Terrace offers parking.
Does 12426 Dawn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12426 Dawn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12426 Dawn Terrace have a pool?
No, 12426 Dawn Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 12426 Dawn Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12426 Dawn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12426 Dawn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 12426 Dawn Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12426 Dawn Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 12426 Dawn Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

