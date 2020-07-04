All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12423 Sunset Ridge Ln
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:33 AM

12423 Sunset Ridge Ln

12423 Sunset Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12423 Sunset Ridge Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln have any available units?
12423 Sunset Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln have?
Some of 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12423 Sunset Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12423 Sunset Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Plaza at Westchase
2601 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St
Houston, TX 77002

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston