All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12423 Early Morning Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12423 Early Morning Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12423 Early Morning Drive

12423 Early Morning Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12423 Early Morning Dr, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12423 Early Morning Drive have any available units?
12423 Early Morning Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12423 Early Morning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12423 Early Morning Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12423 Early Morning Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12423 Early Morning Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12423 Early Morning Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12423 Early Morning Drive offers parking.
Does 12423 Early Morning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12423 Early Morning Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12423 Early Morning Drive have a pool?
No, 12423 Early Morning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12423 Early Morning Drive have accessible units?
No, 12423 Early Morning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12423 Early Morning Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12423 Early Morning Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12423 Early Morning Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12423 Early Morning Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr
Houston, TX 77042
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007
Tuscany Row Apartments
1910 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston