Houston, TX
12419 Sunset Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12419 Sunset Ridge Lane

12419 Sunset Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12419 Sunset Ridge Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane have any available units?
12419 Sunset Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12419 Sunset Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12419 Sunset Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

