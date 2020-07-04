All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:00 PM

12414 Early Horizon Court

Location

12414 Early Horizon Court, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2017

Deposits: $1,625.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12414 Early Horizon Court have any available units?
12414 Early Horizon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12414 Early Horizon Court have?
Some of 12414 Early Horizon Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12414 Early Horizon Court currently offering any rent specials?
12414 Early Horizon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12414 Early Horizon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12414 Early Horizon Court is pet friendly.
Does 12414 Early Horizon Court offer parking?
Yes, 12414 Early Horizon Court offers parking.
Does 12414 Early Horizon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12414 Early Horizon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12414 Early Horizon Court have a pool?
No, 12414 Early Horizon Court does not have a pool.
Does 12414 Early Horizon Court have accessible units?
No, 12414 Early Horizon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12414 Early Horizon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12414 Early Horizon Court does not have units with dishwashers.

