All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12411 Sunset Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12411 Sunset Ridge Lane

12411 Sunset Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12411 Sunset Ridge Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane have any available units?
12411 Sunset Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12411 Sunset Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12411 Sunset Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Village
8550 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road
Houston, TX 77030
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Dawson at Stratford
414 Stratford St
Houston, TX 77006
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd
Houston, TX 77015
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston