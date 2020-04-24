All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12411 Early Morning Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12411 Early Morning Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12411 Early Morning Dr

12411 Early Morning Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12411 Early Morning Dr, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12411 Early Morning Dr have any available units?
12411 Early Morning Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12411 Early Morning Dr have?
Some of 12411 Early Morning Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12411 Early Morning Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12411 Early Morning Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 Early Morning Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12411 Early Morning Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12411 Early Morning Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12411 Early Morning Dr offers parking.
Does 12411 Early Morning Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 Early Morning Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 Early Morning Dr have a pool?
No, 12411 Early Morning Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12411 Early Morning Dr have accessible units?
No, 12411 Early Morning Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 Early Morning Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12411 Early Morning Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069
The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
The Retreat at Eldridge
2323 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Discovery at Mandolin
19401 Tomball Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston