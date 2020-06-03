All apartments in Houston
12411 Early Horizon Court

12411 Early Horizon Ct · No Longer Available
Location

12411 Early Horizon Ct, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2017

Deposits: $1,475.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12411 Early Horizon Court have any available units?
12411 Early Horizon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12411 Early Horizon Court currently offering any rent specials?
12411 Early Horizon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 Early Horizon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12411 Early Horizon Court is pet friendly.
Does 12411 Early Horizon Court offer parking?
Yes, 12411 Early Horizon Court offers parking.
Does 12411 Early Horizon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 Early Horizon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 Early Horizon Court have a pool?
No, 12411 Early Horizon Court does not have a pool.
Does 12411 Early Horizon Court have accessible units?
No, 12411 Early Horizon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 Early Horizon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12411 Early Horizon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12411 Early Horizon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12411 Early Horizon Court does not have units with air conditioning.

