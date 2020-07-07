All apartments in Houston
12410 Serene Elm St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12410 Serene Elm St

12410 Serene Elm St · No Longer Available
Location

12410 Serene Elm St, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12410 Serene Elm St Available 02/08/19 Cute SINGLE STORY 3-2 home in Clear Creek ISD! - Welcome home to this bright and open 3 bedroom/ two bath in Clear Creek ISD! This gem invites you into to a large living area with plenty of natural lighting! You will love this open concept floorpan that boasts a large kitchen and breakfast combo! The kitchen features a stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, and a breakfast bar! The utility room is conveniently located next to the kitchen! Off of the main living area the Master Suite offers space and privacy. You will have plenty of room in the master with a large walk-in closet. The master bath features a garden tub, dual sinks, and a separate shower! The first secondary bedroom is located off the kitchen area and features plenty of natural lighting and a nice sized closet. The secondary bathroom is down the hall and has a shower/tub combo. The third bedroom can be found near the front of the house and you will enjoy the nice size and walk in closet! Relax on the covered patio in this large backyard with plenty of room for entertainment and play! Make your appointment today!

(RLNE2739105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12410 Serene Elm St have any available units?
12410 Serene Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12410 Serene Elm St have?
Some of 12410 Serene Elm St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12410 Serene Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
12410 Serene Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12410 Serene Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12410 Serene Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 12410 Serene Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 12410 Serene Elm St offers parking.
Does 12410 Serene Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12410 Serene Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12410 Serene Elm St have a pool?
No, 12410 Serene Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 12410 Serene Elm St have accessible units?
No, 12410 Serene Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 12410 Serene Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12410 Serene Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.

