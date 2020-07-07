Amenities

12410 Serene Elm St Available 02/08/19 Cute SINGLE STORY 3-2 home in Clear Creek ISD! - Welcome home to this bright and open 3 bedroom/ two bath in Clear Creek ISD! This gem invites you into to a large living area with plenty of natural lighting! You will love this open concept floorpan that boasts a large kitchen and breakfast combo! The kitchen features a stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, and a breakfast bar! The utility room is conveniently located next to the kitchen! Off of the main living area the Master Suite offers space and privacy. You will have plenty of room in the master with a large walk-in closet. The master bath features a garden tub, dual sinks, and a separate shower! The first secondary bedroom is located off the kitchen area and features plenty of natural lighting and a nice sized closet. The secondary bathroom is down the hall and has a shower/tub combo. The third bedroom can be found near the front of the house and you will enjoy the nice size and walk in closet! Relax on the covered patio in this large backyard with plenty of room for entertainment and play! Make your appointment today!



(RLNE2739105)